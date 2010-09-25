Media player
Could expats spend less in Moscow?
Moscow is the most expensive city for expats in Europe. But what happens if you take them out of their expat bubble?
Could life in the capital turn out to more affordable than you thought?
Ekaterina Drobinina accompanied one expat who spent a day trying to keep down cost.
For more on the programme visit Russia Business Report.
