Video

The UK economy will grind to a halt at the start of next year, and may even start to contract again by next summer. The warning comes from accountants BDO whose survey of business leaders found confidence is lower than at any time since May 2009.

They say worrying growth forecasts for Q1 and Q2 2011 could seriously derail the government's planned spending cuts programme.

Peter Hemmington is a partner at BDO and told the BBC "people are frightened about cuts".