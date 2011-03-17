Video

In Japan they have been using military helicopters to spray water on the nuclear reactors at the Fukushima power plant, amid increasing international alarm over radiation leaks there.

The earthquake and nuclear scare in Japan have spread jitters through the fragile global economy.

What will the impact be in the long term?

Speaking exclusively to Evan Davis of the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4, Angel Gurría the Secretary-General of the OECD, says the disaster could cost Japan 2% of GDP.