Profits tumble at Avon

Avon has posted weak first quarter results as profits tumbled by an enormous 82%.

The cosmetic company has been hurt by a restructuring charge, commodity costs and higher labour costs.

The company is also fending off makeup company Coty's takeover overture and adjusting to its new CEO.

Mark Gregory visited an Avon sales rep in New Jersey.

  • 01 May 2012
