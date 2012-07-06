Armed men in Libya
Obstacles to investment in post-war Libya

The people of Libya go to the polls on Saturday in the country's first free national election for more than 40 years.

But while overseas investors hoped the post-Gaddafi era would bring new opportunities to the oil-rich country, many have been frustrated in their efforts.

Jeremy Howell reports.

