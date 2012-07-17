Media player
Online fraud: Do you have a digital double?
New research suggests there has been a big jump in the amount of personal information illegally traded online.
The credit checking agency, Experian, says 12 million items of data were bought and sold by fraudsters in the first three months of this year.
Kate Rowlett reports.
17 Jul 2012
