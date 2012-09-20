Video

The Asia-Pacific region now has the highest number of millionaires in the world, according to a report by the Royal Bank of Canada and consulting firm Cap Gemini.

The study said the number of super-wealthy people in Asia is growing at twice the global average.

George Lewis, the global head of wealth management at RBC, told the BBC's Leisha Chi that the new millionaires had given a boost to Singapore and Hong Kong's position as global financial centres.