G8 leaders to talk tax avoidance

Tax avoidance is at the top of the agenda for this week's G8 conference in Northern Ireland.

The world's eight most developed economies are seeking ways to prevent cross-border tax avoidance in order to shore up their tax collection at home.

Ahead of the summit, British Prime Minister, David Cameron, has secured an agreement of ten of Britain's overseas territories to make their tax systems more transparent.

Emmanuel Daniel from The Asian Banker told Asia Business Report that tax avoidance is an issue that's been around for some time.