My Business Asia: Selling Thai fitness online

In the third of a new series about entrepreneurs around Asia, the BBC hears from Wootinun Sungong about his business selling and designing Muay Thai equipment.

'Muay Thai is not just a sport, it's a way of life', he says of the centuries-old martial art. In 2003, taking the initiative with the then-new business of e-commerce, Wootinun Sungong started devising gear tailored specifically for the sport and selling it online.

As Muay Thai's popularity has spread worldwide, his enterprise has grown to incorporate training facilities and Muay Thai camps for both professionals and amateurs.