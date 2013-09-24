My Business Asia: Finding paradise in retirement

Video

When Ivy Singh wanted to retire with her husband, she did not imagine that her new stage in life would make her an entrepreneur.

But that is exactly what happened when she founded Bollywood Veggies in Singapore. Farming locally led to creating an on-site education centre, a cooking school and a restaurant.

And that is not where it ends. Even if she did not retire as she imagined, the next plans are to help others do so - in a retirement home she plans to build on the farm.