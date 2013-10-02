My Business Asia: Putting the best foot forward

Video

In the fifth of a new series about entrepreneurs around Asia, the BBC hears from Lewré Lew, about his love for design and how the Malaysian shoe industry has changed in his 30 years in the business.

Starting with a job in a shoe factory in the 80s when "the shoes were really bad", he realised his passion lay in creating and by 1997 he had launched his own brand which has since expanded to over 20 countries around the world.

And far from just being objects of beauty, Lew believes shoes are important "because whether you're 100 pounds or 300 pounds you rely on a pair of shoes that walks you around."

Video produced by Jennifer Pak