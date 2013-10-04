The business of Burma's first social networking site
While many people around the globe spend hours every day on websites such as Facebook or Twitter, in Burma - or Myanmar - social media sites and the whole internet have been inaccessible for years.
For one Canadian-Vietnamese woman that has provided a unique business opportunity to found the Burma's first-ever social networking site.
However, Rita Nguyen had never been to the country before this year as BBC South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head heard.
