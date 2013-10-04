Girl uses smart phone
The business of Burma's first social networking site

While many people around the globe spend hours every day on websites such as Facebook or Twitter, in Burma - or Myanmar - social media sites and the whole internet have been inaccessible for years.

For one Canadian-Vietnamese woman that has provided a unique business opportunity to found the Burma's first-ever social networking site.

However, Rita Nguyen had never been to the country before this year as BBC South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head heard.

