Barack Obama's absence at Apec summit 'does matter'

Leaders of Asia-Pacific countries are gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit.

One key figure is missing though - US President Barack Obama. He cancelled his trip due to the partial US government shutdown.

He was supposed to be discussing an ambitious 12-nation free trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

The BBC's Chief business correspondent, Linda Yueh explains the TPP and whether President Obama's absence will jeopardise the talks.