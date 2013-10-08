Hong Kong gamers escaping reality

Video

Hong Kong's youth are flocking to a new type of entertainment - away from the traditional bars and karaoke spots.

Escape games see the players locked in a number of rooms based on a theme, such as the old American West or a gory haunted house, where they must join forces with other players to solve puzzles and escape - all against the clock.

The company which runs the games, Freeing Hong Kong, was started less than a year ago but now hopes to expand across China and into South Korea.

Juliana Liu joined some gamers testing their wits against the clock.

Watch more reports on Asia Business Report's website.