Airbus knocks down Boeing's Japan dominance

Video

Airbus's efforts to crack the Japanese market, dominated for decades by rival Boeing, have been given a big boost.

On Monday, the firm announced a landmark deal to sell 31 of its A350 planes to Japan Airlines (JAL), in a deal worth $9.5bn (£5.9bn) at list prices.

It is the first time that JAL has placed an order for Airbus aircraft.

And, as Leisha Chi reports, recent problems with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner may have helped Airbus land the deal.

