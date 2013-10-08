Grameen founder: Government said I was a loan shark

Video

Microfinance - the practice of giving small loans to poor people - was pioneered in Bangladesh and won its founder, Muhammed Yunus, a Nobel Prize.

His microfinance firm Grameen Bank has held a special status there for 30 years - but now the government wants to regulate it like a normal bank for allegedly violating its charter.

Mr Yunus told the BBC's Lerato Mbele about the tension between Grameen and the government.