Campaign group: Help to Buy will push up house prices

Banks have started to unveil the mortgages they will offer under the expanded Help to Buy scheme.

It is meant to enable buyers with only a small deposit to buy a home - however, Duncan Stott from campaign group Priced Out told BBC News he was against the scheme.

"Houses are too expensive, and allowing people to borrow more money will mean more money flooding into the housing market and pushing house prices up - which is the last thing first time buyers need."