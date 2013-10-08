Tamara Mellon: From alcoholic to Jimmy Choo shoe boss

Video

Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon has described her transition from being sacked over her alcohol problem to setting up her multi-million pound luxury shoe company.

Talking to BBC Breakfast about her autobiography In My Shoes, she said: "I was so passionate... I was completely consumed with making the perfect shoe."

She also spoke about the company's tussles over money: "The private equity world today, guys want to flip companies... So they want to come in for two or three years and it's very stressful for the management team... They want to cut costs, lower the quality of the product, because they don't care about the business long term like the founder does."