My Business Asia: Touring Taiwan

Video

In the sixth of a new series about entrepreneurs around Asia, the BBC hears from Yen Tseng about how his own love for travel has transformed into a business in Taiwan.

The web-based iBeengo allows clients to pick and choose their itinerary, with walking tours taking in local sites and attractions - from strolls along old colonial streets, to tasting traditional Taiwanese snacks.

It is a changing market says Yen, with younger people from China keen to travel independently and not as part of big tours.

"They want to experience local cultures, that's what being a traveller is."

Video produced by Cindy Sui