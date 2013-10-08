E-cigarette boss Mike Ryan welcomes EU vote

Video

The chairman of the UK's biggest e-cigarette manufacturer E-Lites has welcomed a vote by the European parliament which rejected a proposal to treat electronic cigarettes as medicinal products.

Mike Ryan said the move paved the way for the e-cigarette industry to continue to grow.

The suggestion had been put forward by the European Commission as part of measures to tighten tobacco regulations.

Euro MPs have voted to tighten other rules aimed at putting young people off smoking.