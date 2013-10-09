Asia's emerging economies face challenges to sustain growth
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has trimmed its forecast for global economic growth.
It now expects the global economy to expand by 2.9% this year, a cut of 0.3% from July's estimate. In 2014, it expects global growth of 3.6%, down 0.2%.
In its latest assessment, the IMF warned that a slower pace of expansion in emerging economies such as China and India, was holding back global expansion.
The BBC's correspondents in India, China and Indonesia take a look at how their local economies are faring.
