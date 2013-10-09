Why the Apec summit in Bali failed to agree any deals
In Indonesia, a high-level summit has ended without any major deals.
The Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit was meant to make headway on a big free trade deal called the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
But instead, the meetings highlighted the clash between the US and China for influence in Asia.
Given that everyone says they want economic cooperation, why is it so hard to get along?
The BBC's Chief Business Correspondent Linda Yueh explains.
