Train fare increase powers curbed

Some rail fare increases in England will be capped at 6.1% under government plans to overhaul ticket pricing.

Under current regulations, fares would go up by an average of 4.1%, with train companies allowed to add a further 5% on top of the average rise.

But campaigners say the new lower limit is still not enough, as travellers will still have to pay above-inflation prices for the same tickets.

Richard Westcott reports.