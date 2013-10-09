Video
'Gaping hole' in rail fare formula, says campaigner
A cap on the amount train companies can increase rail ticket prices by in England is not significant enough, according to campaigners.
Some regulated fares could have risen in price by just over 9% in January, but will now rise by a maximum of 6.1%.
Martin Abrams, from the Campaign for Better Transport, said it was wrong that people with stagnant incomes were still expected to pay above-inflation increases.
