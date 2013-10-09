Video
Obama to nominate Janet Yellen to head Federal Reserve
US President Barack Obama will nominate Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Janet Yellen to be the next head of the US central bank on Wednesday, according to a White House official.
If confirmed by the US Senate, Ms Yellen would replace Ben Bernanke, who has held the post for eight years.
She has been his deputy for the last two years, and would become the first woman to head the Federal Reserve.
Linda Yueh reports.
