Video

The Secretary for Transport has said that the new cap on rail fare price rises is something to "help hard-working commuters."

Patrick McLoughlin told the BBC that commuters will be "much more assured as to what the cost will be, and there will not be the variants in rail fare increases."

Until now, some regulated fares could potentially have gone up by 9.1% next January.

They will now be capped at 6.1%.