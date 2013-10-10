Workers in a large factory in Myanmar
Myanmar power shortages hurt growth prospects

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is set to be named as the next chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

It's a big step for Myanmar as it opens up to the world at a breakneck pace.

There's huge interest from international investors but there hasn't been much real investment.

Poor infrastructure - in particular, the unreliable electricity supply is a big problem.

Our South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head reports on how people and businesses are coping with constant power shortages.

