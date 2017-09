Video

Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, has agreed to dissolve its joint venture with one of India's leading business groups, Bharti Enterprises.

It will acquire Bharti's stake in the venture, which operates wholesale cash and carry stores in India.

The US firm said that it was still keen to grow its business in India.

However, as Shilpa Kannan reports, it has not been an easy journey for Wal-Mart in India.

