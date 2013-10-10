SSE to raise gas and electricity prices by 8.2%

Video

Around 10m customers with Southern Electric, Swalec, and Scottish Hydro will see their bills go up by around 8.2% from mid-November.

The firms' parent company, SSE, has become the first of the major suppliers to announce an autumn price hike, which is three times the rate of inflation.

The energy firm said the rise reflected the higher costs of buying wholesale energy and paying to deliver it to customers' homes, as well as government levies.

John Moylan reports.