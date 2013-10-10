Southern Electric bill
SSE: Costs have increased but profits have not gone up

SSE Director of Customer Services Tony Keeling has been defending the energy firm's decision to increase prices by an average of 8.2% from mid-November.

He told BBC News it reflected a 4% increase in wholesale energy costs, a rise of 10% in delivery to homes and a 13% increase in government levies.

However, he continued, profits had not gone up: "We make about 5% margin - we think that's a fair and reasonable amount - that's not the reason why prices are going up today."

