Energy price increase: 'People ought to shop around'

Business Minister Michael Fallon has described SSE's decision to increase energy prices by an average of 8.2% as "very disappointing".

"I would encourage all consumers to look at their bills, check what tariff they're on and if necessary to switch," he told the BBC's chief political correspondent Norman Smith.

"Fewer than 20% of us switch each year - I'd like to see much more switching, and get people onto cheaper tariffs."

But he dismissed as "a gimmick" Labour's proposal to freeze energy prices for a period.