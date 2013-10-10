Campaign to close premium rate phone line loophole

Video

Consumer group Which? is calling for travel and insurance firms to be included in new government rules clamping down on premium rate phone lines.

BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern outlined the results of the group's research.

Head of Campaigns at Which? Alex Neill said, "Two-thirds of consumers think that companies do this to put them off ringing up and making a complaint."

"Our campaign's been running a month and we've got nearly 50,000 people already."