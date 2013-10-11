Nigeria's home-grown Amazon alternatives

Video

Nigeria's economy has experienced strong growth in recent years and one sector that's booming is e-commerce.

Businesses are increasingly taking advantage of improvements to data connectivity and a growing base of internet users - including more than 48 million people who go online on their mobile phones.

Amazon has yet to launch a dedicated retail service on the continent. For companies like Jumia an understanding of the challenges unique to the African market - low levels of credit card use and locating customers in areas without conventional addresses, for example - have been important factors in their success.

Tomi Oladipo reports from Lagos.

Special report: The Technology of Business