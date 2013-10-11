Video
More energy price rises expected in UK
Consumer groups are warning that the UK's other energy suppliers are likely to raise their prices following the announcement by SSE of an 8.2% increase in bills.
The higher prices have re-ignited the political row over the cost of gas and electricity, with Labour calling the increase a 'scandal'. The government says it is considering easing green taxes on smaller energy companies to help them compete.
Chris Mason meets the homeowners already worried about winter.
11 Oct 2013
