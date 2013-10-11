Royal Mail investor: 'I'm pretty delighted with results'

Video

A first-time investor has told BBC News how he is "pretty delighted" after Royal Mail share rose by more than 38% after the start of conditional trading.

"I could potentially make £300 for doing nothing," Jamie Szymkiowiak said.

He said the price had attracted the interest of people who might not have otherwise bought.

However, he admitted that following the increase in price "you can appreciate why some people may feel it was undervalued".