'Music tourism' creates £2.2bn for UK economy

With 120,000 Glastonbury tickets selling out in just over an hour, so-called music tourism is proving to be very big business in the UK.

Last year 6.5 million music fans from overseas attended a festival or gig, with ticket, transport and accommodation sales generating £2.2 billion and creating 24,000 jobs.

Jo Dipple, Chief Executive of UK Music, told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up to Money: "We all love British music and as it turns out, so do millions of tourists."

"What we're talking about now is regional investment and a regional strategy to make sure that we make the most of our great musical worth."