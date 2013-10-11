Project to replenish Dead Sea water levels confirmed

Video

The government in Jordan has finally given the go-ahead for one of the Middle East's biggest projects, a pipeline taking water from the Red Sea to replenish the Dead Sea.

The project will also produce millions of litres of fresh water for both Jordan and Israel, a boon to farmers trying to raise crops in the arid lands around.

But the plan is being criticised by environmentalists, who say it could ruin the unique water of the Dead Sea.

Jeremy Howell reports from just south of the Dead Sea in Jordan.