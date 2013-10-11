Legal costs contribute to JP Morgan quarterly loss

Video

America's biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase is renowned for being a profit machine, churning out good financial results for investors.

But in its latest earnings report JPMorgan Chase is reporting a loss for the quarter - a rarity for the financial giant.

The bank has set aside $9.2bn (£5.8bn) to cover a string of legal bills stemming from the housing crisis and the bank's "London Whale" trading debacle.

Samira Hussain reports.