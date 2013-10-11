JPMorgan Chase offices in New York
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Legal costs contribute to JP Morgan quarterly loss

America's biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase is renowned for being a profit machine, churning out good financial results for investors.

But in its latest earnings report JPMorgan Chase is reporting a loss for the quarter - a rarity for the financial giant.

The bank has set aside $9.2bn (£5.8bn) to cover a string of legal bills stemming from the housing crisis and the bank's "London Whale" trading debacle.

Samira Hussain reports.

Go to next video: JPMorgan 'sorry' for trading loss