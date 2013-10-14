Is data the oil of the 21st Century?

Video

The amounts of data being stored and analysed around the world has surged in recent years.

Many companies have been looking to cash in on the rising demand for data mining.

Tableau Software is one such firm. The company's software helps to make sense of huge amounts of data.

From a modest beginning, its chief executive and co-founder Christian Chabot was able to raise $250m on the stock market earlier this year.

The BBC's Rico Hizon spoke to Mr Chabot and asked him to explain what investors are buying into.

