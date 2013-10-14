George Osborne: UK visas for Chinese 'easier to get'

Video

Visa applications for Chinese visitors entering the UK will be simplified, Chancellor George Osborne has announced during his trade trip to China.

Under the plan, Chinese nationals visiting the EU will not need to submit separate UK visa applications if they book with selected travel agents.

Mr Osborne told the Today programme's John Humphrys that the British government is trying to persuade more Chinese companies to invest in the UK and that he is also "trying to change British attitudes towards China".

There is no limit on the number of Chinese tourists and students who can come to Britain and the visas will be "much easier to get", he said.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 14 October 2013.