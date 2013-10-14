Chinese investment is 'fantastic opportunity' for business

Video

Steph McGovern has heard from business leaders at Manchester Airport following the news that a Chinese company is part of a group investing £800m in a new hub there.

The 'Airport City' project will include offices, hotels, manufacturing firms, logistics and warehouses.

Manchester Airports Group chief executive Charlie Cornish said: "We're hoping to attract a whole host of companies, both national and international".

Chris Fletcher from the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce said it could create 16,000 jobs and was "a fantastic opportunity" for the whole region.

Graham Cartledge from China Britain Business Council said the Chinese were "shrewd investors - they see good opportunities here".