Working at a UK taxi factory under Chinese ownership
As the Chancellor George Osborne encourages China to invest in the UK, the BBC reports from a Coventry factory now under Chinese ownership.
The London Taxi Company was saved from administration when it was bought out by the Geely group in August 2013.
Production Manager Steve Fitter told the BBC's Carrie Gracie: "It's a level of security that we've never had before."
"[The Chinese] have a different culture and mindset but the end result is the same, where they want to produce a quality product in an efficient manner."
-
14 Oct 2013
- From the section Business