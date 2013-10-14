Government considers cash rewards for whistle-blowers

Video

Whistle-blowers who report financial crime could be rewarded with a cut of the money they gain back for the taxman, under new government plans.

The changes would see the UK system move closer to that of America, where some whistle-blowers have been written multi million dollar cheques for reporting crimes such as fraud and bribery.

Barry Vitou, Corporate Crime Partner at law firm Pinsent Masons told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up to Money: "It's definitely better than a lottery win in the US."

"Last year somebody walked away with $104m a month after they left jail... and this month another individual walked away with $14m in the US - so you can do very well out of it."