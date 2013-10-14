Sexual risk orders will 'protect victims,' says MP

Video

A Conservative MP has defended proposals to introduce "sexual risk orders" - which could restrict the movements of suspected sexual predators.

Nicola Blackwood, who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee said the orders - which could be imposed even if the person has no criminal convictions - would protect victims.

Restrictions include limiting internet use and preventing travel to certain areas, and breaching the orders could result in a five year jail term.

Blackwood told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "In too many cases police are unable to intervene at an early enough stage. This is a remedy to manage the risk that those offenders pose."