Royal Mail boss: 'Wonderful moment but long way to go'

Royal Mail chief executive Moya Greene has said it is "the proudest moment" of her career, following the privatisation of the "wonderful institution".

Share prices have increased leading some to claim they were undervalued, but Ms Greene told BBC Business Editor Robert Peston that she believed "Mr Cable has called that one correctly".

"This is an important moment in this wonderful institution's evolution and we have made a lot of progress, but you know we have climbed out of a very deep hole and we still have a long way to go."