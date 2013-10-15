BuzzFeed content 'entertaining and journalistic'

Video

In the last year the media industry has been watching the rise and rise of a website and social media platform called Buzzfeed.

In August, BuzzFeed reached record traffic of 85m unique users. It also turns a profit and has achieved what many newspapers are struggling to do - get young people to engage with the news.

By this time next year, Buzzfeed expects to be one of the biggest sites on the internet.

Jonah Peretti, founder and chief executive of BuzzFeed, told the Today programme's John Humphrys that "some content is entertaining and then there is other content that is more journalistic".

Chris Blackhurst, group content editor at the Independent, said: "I was looking at it recently and I found myself lingering on an item that was '10 cardboard boxes that look like David Cameron'."

He went on to admit that he was "a little bit jealous" of the website's success.

Broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 15 October 2013.