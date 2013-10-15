Argos MyTablet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Argos launches own brand tablet aimed at 'tweens'

Argos is to launch its own tablet computer ahead of Christmas - following in the steps of Tesco, Samsung, Amazon and Apple.

The MyTablet, which costs £99.99, is aimed primarily at eight to 13-year-olds and comes with parental controls already in place.

Joanne Savage, Argos head of Own Brand, told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up to Money: "It's targeted at the tween market."

"They tired of giving their tablet back to their mum and dad... they want their tablet for them, hence we're launching the MyTablet."

Go to next video: Tesco confident about own brand tablet