Argos launches own brand tablet aimed at 'tweens'

Video

Argos is to launch its own tablet computer ahead of Christmas - following in the steps of Tesco, Samsung, Amazon and Apple.

The MyTablet, which costs £99.99, is aimed primarily at eight to 13-year-olds and comes with parental controls already in place.

Joanne Savage, Argos head of Own Brand, told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up to Money: "It's targeted at the tween market."

"They tired of giving their tablet back to their mum and dad... they want their tablet for them, hence we're launching the MyTablet."