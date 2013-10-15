Is Britain's future public or private?

Video

Full trading in Royal Mail shares has begun, in the latest stage in the privatisation of the postal service.

So should more of the state's assets be sold off or is it time to start bringing utilities and services back into public ownership?

Eamonn Butler, the director of the Adam Smith Institute, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast that the government could "pretty easily raise £8bn" from further privatisation.

However James Meadway, senior economist at the New Economics Foundation, told the programme that privatisation is "equivalent to selling off the family silver when in debt."