My Business Asia: Making money in the skies above Nepal
In the seventh of a new series about entrepreneurs around Asia, the BBC hears from Birendra Bahadur Basnet whose Buddha Air shuttles around a million passengers through the skies of Nepal.
Spotting an opportunity in a newly liberalised domestic aviation market in the 1990s, he risked what he had to buy an aeroplane - raising some eyebrows as he was not from a family of businessmen. "Well, everybody thought we had gone mad."
He has since proven them wrong with a company of over 700 people and nine planes.
Video produced by Surendra Phuyal
16 Oct 2013
