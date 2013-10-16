Birendra Bahadur Basnet, owner Buddha air
My Business Asia: Making money in the skies above Nepal

In the seventh of a new series about entrepreneurs around Asia, the BBC hears from Birendra Bahadur Basnet whose Buddha Air shuttles around a million passengers through the skies of Nepal.

Spotting an opportunity in a newly liberalised domestic aviation market in the 1990s, he risked what he had to buy an aeroplane - raising some eyebrows as he was not from a family of businessmen. "Well, everybody thought we had gone mad."

He has since proven them wrong with a company of over 700 people and nine planes.

