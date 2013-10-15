Royal Mail investor: 'I will make 40% profit on share sale'
First-time Royal Mail investor Zoe Dinnadge has said she is looking forward to selling her shares and making a 40% profit, as shares rose to 479.50p on the company's first day of full trading on the stock exchange.
Conditional trading in the company began on Friday for people who bought shares through a broker.
Zoe Dinnadge said the flotation had been ''a really interesting proposition'' because the Royal Mail was such an institution.
-
15 Oct 2013
- From the section Business