Royal Mail investor: 'I will make 40% profit on share sale'

First-time Royal Mail investor Zoe Dinnadge has said she is looking forward to selling her shares and making a 40% profit, as shares rose to 479.50p on the company's first day of full trading on the stock exchange.

Conditional trading in the company began on Friday for people who bought shares through a broker.

Zoe Dinnadge said the flotation had been ''a really interesting proposition'' because the Royal Mail was such an institution.